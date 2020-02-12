Rb Leipzig make sarcastic comment on Werner to Liverpool via Twitter

Rb Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been the subject of many links to Liverpool this week.

Today, German journalist Christian Falk confirmed our interest, as did Jan Aage Fojortfoft in an exclusive interview with Jurgen Klopp.

Twitter windup account IndyKaila tried to break the news – despite having no sources – and Rb Leipzig took the bait – telling followers the striker is not heading to Liverpool, but Spurs!

The Bundesliga side take on Tottenham in the Champions League this month, of course…

We heared, he is headed towards #Tottenham though … — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) February 12, 2020

Werner has plundered 20 Bundesliga goals this term and will make a huge different to our offensive options next term considering Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be out at the AFCON.

We’ll also have Takumi Minamino settled in after half a season and a full summer of training – which will do the new Japanese signing wonders.

On top of that, we’ve still got Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones coming through the ranks – both of whom have the potential to make it big.