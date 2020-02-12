(Video) Pep admits he only wins because he has ‘incredible players in big clubs’ – not because he’s ‘the best’

Pep Guardiola has showed his humble side in a recent interview, in which he downplays his reputation as the best manager in the world.

The Spaniard declares that he ‘was’ the best, inferring that perhaps now he’s been overtaken by somebody – most likely Jurgen Klopp – before explaining how he never believed he was no.1 anyway.

“I won because I had extraordinary players in the big clubs. Some incredible managers, they don’t have these big players, they don’t have these big clubs,” he said.

“Give me a team not like Manchester City, I’m not going to win.”

It’s interesting, as it’s often been a stick used to beat Pep by his rivals and detractors, so we actually rate the fact he’s happily using it against himself.

And we agree with him in many ways – hence why what Klopp has done better with Liverpool’s resources.