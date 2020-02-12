Werner update: Reds went for Timo in summer; deal couldn’t be done – but something has changed

Timo Werner has changed his mind on his future and is now happy to sign for Liverpool.

This is according to Christian Falk of Sport Bild.

The German journalist explained on Twitter how we actually held discussions with Rb Leipzig’s striker in the summer, but he was more keen on a potential Bayern Munich transfer.

Now, that is no longer the case and he specifically wants a Premier League switch.

Update @TimoWerner & @LFC: Liverpool had already asked the player's management in the summer. At that time, neither side came to an agreement — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

No, it won’t. Werner is now open for Premiere League. In Summer he wanted to stay in Bundesliga and expected a offer of @fcbayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

Jan Aage Fjortoft exclusively told us earlier today that his gut feeling says Werner will end up a Liverpool player.

The Germany international has plundered 20 Bundesliga goals this season, which is even more impressive considering he doesn’t play as an out and out striker.

Werner actually shone with Naby Keita before the Guinean signed for Liverpool and it’d be great to see them partner up again.

The striker would be the fourth player with previous experience of a Red Bull franchise on our books, with Sadio Mane, Keita and Takumi Minamino already on the books.