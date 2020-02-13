Argentina manager says Liverpool are world’s only ‘unbeatable team’

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni thinks Liverpool are above everybody right now – and he’s not far off!

The former West Ham defender (who could forget that legendary Premier League stint?) is now in charge of one of the world’s most renowned international sides – with Lionel Messi as his star player.

But speaking about the state of football, he’s claimed that anybody can beat anybody – bar Jurgen Klopp’s tricky Reds!

Spanish football journalist Sid Lowe tweeted the comments today:

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni: “there are no unbeatable teams…except Liverpool”. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) February 13, 2020

We have been defeated this season, of course. Napoli beat us in Italy and Aston Villa thumped the kids 5-0!

But in the Premier League, we’re on 24 wins and one draw from 25 games – the best start to a season from any club in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

We return to action on Saturday against Norwich, before travelling to Spain to take on the mighty Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.