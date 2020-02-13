Dani Ceballos rejected Liverpool because Klopp’s style doesn’t suit him

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has revealed that he rejected Liverpool in the summer before he joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has played relatively well for an under-performing Arsenal this season, but it turns out he could have been mixing it up with Jordan Henderson and co. at Anfield.

“I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me,” he’s quoted as saying by GOAL.

“Right now, I wouldn’t fit in at Liverpool very well. Unai was key to me being at Arsenal. I went to play at a club like Arsenal because, apart from the fact that it’s a massive club.

“Unai practically came to my house to tell me that he loved me as a player, that he’s been in love with me since I played for Betis.

“Klopp is a great coach but you have to look at the playing philosophy of each team. Right now, my style of play wouldn’t fit in the best possible way in a team like Liverpool. Still, being linked to the best teams just shows I am doing things right.”

Emery got his wish and Ceballos joined the Gunners on a temporary basis in the summer, but little did he know that the midfielder would out-stay him at the club.

The former Sevilla and PSG boss was sacked in November last year after 18 months in charge and the worst start Arsenal have had to a Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta is now the man in charge at the Emirates, and fans will be hoping he can take them from teetering on the edge of the bottom half of the table to fighting for a place in the Europa League.

With Liverpool sitting pretty 22 points clear in first place, Jurgen Klopp won’t be losing any sleep over Ceballos’ decision to pick Arsenal over us!

His midfield may be a functional one, but it’s one that has played a massive role in our 24 victories and one draw this Premier League season.