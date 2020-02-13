James Pearce: Coutinho betrayed Klopp’s trust & Jurgen won’t forget

James Pearce has closed the book on the rumours of a future Coutinho Anfield return.

The journalist was speaking on an Athletic podcast, which you can hear below.

Of Jurgen Klopp, Pearce said, “He expects that loyalty to come back the other way. I think he felt he didn’t have that with Coutinho. And it definitely did irk him.”

If Liverpool wanted our former no.10 back, we’d have put some effort in to secure him on loan in the summer of 2019, instead of allowing him to join Bayern Munich.

And the manner in which we’ve progressed since his departure proves there is no Coutinho-sized hole in the team – despite his undeniable brilliance – we’re better without.

The fact we won the Champions League last season, finished with 97 points and are romping to the title this term proves as much.

We wish Coutinho well whatever he decides to do – but his Liverpool ship has sailed.