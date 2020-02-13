LFC have to get Timo Werner deal done by end of April & are ramping up chase now

LFC have to get Timo Werner deal done by end of April & are ramping up chase now

Liverpool’s pursuit of Timo Werner has gained traction over the past few days, because we need to have it confirmed before the end of the season.

That’s because the release-clause in Werner’s contract, which allows a prospective buyer to secure him for between €55m and @60m depending on Rb Leipzig’s final Bundesliga position – expires at the end of April.

From that point on, they can charge whatever they like for the goal crazy Germany international.

This is according to Christian Falk, the Sport Bild honcho who has been running with the story and breaking the latest updates all week:

Securing Werner for under €60m would be a massive bargain in this day and age and something the club will be aware of, especially considering his 20 goals in 21 matches domestically this term.

Rb Leipzig will rightly hike their asking price post April, so we might actually see this one confirmed before the end of the season!

As if winning the Premier League wasn’t exciting enough?!

