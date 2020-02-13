‘LFC will possess all the generational talents in world football…’ Many Reds on Twitter love Jadon Sancho transfer news broken by good source

Liverpool fans woke up very excited this morning after Dom King broke a genuine transfer story regarding Jadon Sancho and the club.

The Daily Mail journalist threw our name into the hat last night and reported that we’d told Borussia Dortmund we’re keen on the flyer – who will also be the subject of bids from Manchester City, United, Chelsea and maybe even Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He said that Sancho’s friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and the rest of our England contingent could smooth proceedings, as could our bumper Nike deal which starts in the summer.

Sancho has been tearing up Bundesliga recently, registering 11 goals and nine assist in his past ten appearances – which is a truly outrageous return from a 19-year-old.

Below, you’ll see a number of tweets from excited Reds who are imagining what life will be like with our superstar forwards and the addition of Sancho on top.

We’re not sure where they’ll all fit in, but it’ll be fun trying!

