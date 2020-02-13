Liverpool have ‘informed’ Dortmund of their ‘desire to sign Jadon Sancho’ – report

Liverpool have reportedly made their feelings known to Borussia Dortmund over their young English winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester City, United and Chelsea are also said to be interesting in the lightning quick winger, but the Reds will hope Jurgen Klopp’s connections at the German club will give them the upper hand.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim that Sancho is good friends with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Rhian Brewster.

The Mail aren’t usually the best source around for Liverpool, but this article is headed up by Dom King and he’s one of the best informed journalists around, when it comes to Everton and the Reds.

There have been murmers that Sancho isn’t happy in the Bundesliga anymore and it after a move back to the Premier League club, after leaving City a few years ago.

The England international could cost potential suitors around £100million – and with Liverpool and United being two of the clubs interested, Dortmund will be sure to get what he’s worth.

I’d suggest clubs to not be so hasty though – the winger is showing a lot of promise, and really looks to be a talent, but there’s no way to know if the teenager will go on the become a star or the next Aaron Lennon.