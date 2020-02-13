Liverpool linked with a move for Quincy Promes yet again

Liverpool are reportedly considering reviving interest in Netherlands international Quincy Promes yet again this summer.

The Ajax man has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of years now, especially since the addition of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum, but nothing has ever come of the rumours.

According to Sport.ru, as cited by Sport Witness, the Reds are looking at Promes to add depth to the squad, but face competition from Chelsea.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah already occupying the wide areas and Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posing as a viable backup in the same position, there’s no automatic spot – but with the AFCON taking place in January and February next year – even more cover may be required.

The pace and directness Promes offers makes the continuous links understandable given how suited he looks to Klopp’s system and approach, and perhaps he could be seen as a successor to Xherdan Shaqiri if the Swiss exits Anfield.

Promes has scored 11 goals in 17 Eredivisie matches this season, which is decent, but in all honesty, we’re just no sure he’s the calibre of attacker we’re going to target in 2020.