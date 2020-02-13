Liverpool’s wage bill 3rd biggest in Premier League and smaller than Atletico Madrid’s

Both Manchester clubs have a higher wage bill than Liverpool, despite the influx of new contracts awarded to our best players in recent years.

This is according to the Global Sports Salaries survey, produced annually by Sporting Intelligence.

City are top of the domestic standings with an average weekly salary of £135k, with United next on £117k. Liverpool are next in terms of English sides on £106k.

Barcelona are on top worldwide, with Real Madrid second and Juventus third – with Atletico Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich also having higher wage bills than FSG’s Reds.

That puts us ninth in terms of wage bill in terms of Europe’s teams – not bad for the Champions League holders!

We’ve also spent very little in terms of net-transfers since Jurgen Klopp took over, garnering big money from the sale of Coutinho especially and others such as Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, Danny Ings and Dom Solanke.

It’s yet more evidence that the club is being run very smart financially.