Rodgers thinks Lallana will be “weighing up his options” as LFC contract is almost up

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reckons Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will be considering his options this summer.

The Englishman has fallen out of favour at Anfield with just 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds this season.

Lallana has been utilised in various roles for Liverpool in recent years – prime example: he has been deployed as a holding midfielder a few times this term.

The 31-year-old’s contract is due to expire this summer, and he surely won’t be short of suitors in the Premier League, but Rodgers has refused to be drawn into suggesting Leicester are considering making a move.

“Adam’s a fantastic player,” Rodgers is quoted as saying by Leicester Live. “He’s someone I brought into Liverpool and I’ve been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

“He’s at the stage where he’s done brilliantly there and I’m sure he’ll be weighing up his options. For us, we don’t need to speak about that now. We spoke about it all through January, I don’t need to speak about the summer transfer window now.“

The former Liverpool manager also labelled him a “top class player” and could very well take him to Leicester six years after he brought him to Anfield.

I honestly think it could be a good option for Lallana. He’d be more likely to get game time at the King Power and could work under someone who knows him well.

It’s just my opinion but a move back to Southampton or Bournemouth should also be on Adam’s mind, if we don’t offer him a new deal.