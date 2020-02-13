‘Thank you Ramy…’ Many Reds delighted with Mo Salah agent’s Egypt update

It is not a cut and dry thing that Mo Salah will play the Olympics this summer.

Egypt want to call him up as their star player, despite it being an U23 tournament, which will obviously infuriate Liverpool – especially with Salah already set to be absent in January and February 2021 due to the AFCON.

But Salah’s agent has claimed on Twitter that no decision has been made – despite Shawky Garib telling the media Liverpool’s no.11 will be there.

Salah has always had tension with the Egyptian FA because of the manner in which they have tried to profit from his status instead of appreciating his needs as a footballer and a person – and we think this might be the latest instalment.

No decision has been made yet. https://t.co/r6uvOAW7kB — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 12, 2020

Liverpool fans on Twitter liked Ramy’s update – and are naturally hoping that Mo will opt out of the fairly meaningless Olympic tournament.

Surely he can’t go another summer without a proper pre-season!

