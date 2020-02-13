(Video) Mo Salah buzzing after being named LFC Player of the Month

Mohamed Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this month, with three goals and two assists in five Premier League games.

The Egyptian is arguably our best player, and has been in scintillating for this season – even though some people have bizarrely criticised the forward.

But now Salah has been named as Liverpool’s Player of the Month for January – and rightly so. You can argue other players may be more important, but 2020 is his year so far.

If he continues the way he’s been going, he could very well pick up another Premier League Golden Boot award by the end of the season!

Take a watch of the video below to see Salah’s reaction to winning the award (via LFC TV):