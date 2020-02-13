(Video) Mo Salah buzzing after being named LFC Player of the Month

Mohamed Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this month, with three goals and two assists in five Premier League games.
The Egyptian is arguably our best player, and has been in scintillating for this season – even though some people have bizarrely criticised the forward.
Salah might be the most overrated player I know. #Salah #LFC pic.twitter.com/3NsYIeE4St
— Leon (@BayernMunich72) February 5, 2020
But now Salah has been named as Liverpool’s Player of the Month for January – and rightly so. You can argue other players may be more important, but 2020 is his year so far.
If he continues the way he’s been going, he could very well pick up another Premier League Golden Boot award by the end of the season!
Take a watch of the video below to see Salah’s reaction to winning the award (via LFC TV):
"Thank you" 😁 @MoSalah on being presented with the @StanChart Player of the Month award for January 🌟 pic.twitter.com/P9cXi0BCdT
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2020
