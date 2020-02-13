(Video) Reported LFC target Sancho is open to playing CF – meaning he could play anywhere in Reds’ front three

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool by various sources, and most recently by the Mail’s Dom King.

The young flyer is versatile and that will surely be ticking a big box for Jurgen Klopp, and in a recent interview the Dortmund man has confirmed he’d be willing to play centre forward.

Primarily a winger, this latest comment from Sancho confirms that he can offer us an option to rest any of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

The Englishman has been on fire in the Bundesliga, and may even challenge one of the star trio for a starting place! If he signs for us, I should add.

Take a watch of the video below (via BSB):