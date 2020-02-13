(Video) Robertson tips Henderson for Premier League Player of the Year award

Jordan Henderson has been incredible for Liverpool this season – the skipper really has taken it up a notch as the Reds charge toward a probably first League title in 30 years.

In previous years, Hendo hasn’t been given the appreciation he perhaps deserved, but that’s starting to change now.

Some fans on social media have suggested that the No.14 should be considered for the Premier League’s Player of the Year award.

Me when my Henderson propaganda pays off and he wins player of the year pic.twitter.com/VrMckh3QrQ — Caleb (@JH_J21) February 12, 2020

Robertson believes that the skipper should win the Player of the Year award – and we can’t help but agree!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):