(Video) Sky Sports honcho Solhekol says Jadon Sancho won’t sign without CL – possibly ruling out big PL suitors

Jadon Sancho is being eyed by all of Europe’s elite right now.

The winger is enjoying a breathtaking season in the Bundesliga and will surely be starting for England at this summer’s Euros, despite being just 19-years-old.

Sky Sports guru Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that plenty of Europe’s big clubs want the flyer, but that for footballing reasons – he may not be happy to sign for a side without Champions League football.

“We all know he will be one of the hottest properties in the transfer market this summer,” Solhekol said, which you can see in the video below.

“The kind of clubs who are interested in signing him and the clubs you’d expect to be interested in signing him… In England, we’re talking about Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

All those four clubs want to sign him in the summer.

“Abroad, we are talking Barcelona and Bayern Munich…

“He is not going to leave Dortmund unless he goes into an environment in which he thinks he can develop. And that means really, he has to have Champions League football.”

Sancho would be a true luxury addition, and there’s an argument to suggest you should strengthen when you’re already on top – but Liverpool haven’t shown a need to splash enormous sums on players who are not automatic starters so far.

Our big spending has been on Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho – all of whom play every game when fit. The only outlier is Naby Keita, who would do if it wasn’t for injuries.