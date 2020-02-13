(Video) Werner & Keita linking up exquisitely, as Timo to LFC rumours gather pace

Timo Werner and Naby Keita used to form a deadly duo for Rb Leipzig, before we snared the Guinean 18 months back!

Now though, suggestions are strong in Sport Bild that the Reds could bring Keita’s former team-mate to Anfield this summer as well.

Werner is a goal hungry striker with pace, skill and linkup play – as the video below suggests.

Time and time again you’ll see Keita feeding him into space with clever through-balls or fast, angled balls into his feet that result in shots on goal.

Perhaps the pair can reunite and deliver some of this for us at Anfield!

Check out the video below – it’s great fun: