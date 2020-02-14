Alisson: We want to win the title; we need to win everything

Liverpool are storming toward Premier League success in what should be the first title in 30 years for the Reds.

Goalkeeper Alisson is confident that we will get it over the line, but admits that what’s done is done and we have to focus on what’s in front of us.

The Brazilian says that Liverpool want to win everything and suggests that the squad will not get complacent, even when the title is over the line.

“We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything. We are just looking for our main goal and what is behind is behind,” he told Premier League Productions (via FourFourTwo).

“We have to focus on our quality. We have an amazing group with amazing players – one goes out, the other comes in.”

The Brazilian was particularly complimentary of his stand-in, Adrian, who put in a good few shifts when Ali got injured at the start of the season.

“When I got injured, he comes in and performed really, really good. An example of the other boys, Fab goes out and another one comes in and it’s the same. Everybody helps a lot on the pitch.

“We are enjoying this time because it’s good to be on the top. We work for this – to be on the top in a top level.

“We are enjoying it a lot. For winning you need to enjoy the game. The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don’t enjoy that then you cannot play all the games with our intensity. We try to do our best and be happy on the pitch.”

It’s good to hear that the squad aren’t going to get too comfortable at the top – our fans are hungry for success and desperate to be the best we can be.

Liverpool travel to Norwich City tomorrow to face the Canaries in the Premier League with three points taking the Reds to within just five more wins of securing the title.

The Reds will be keeping one eye on Manchester City as the slipping up takes us even closer to our first League title in 30 years.