Firmino could be set to break unusual Man Utd record this season

Bobby Firmino has been on fire for Liverpool this season. Although if you only watched our games at Anfield, you’d be a little worried at the Brazilian’s goal-scoring ability.

On the road, however, our No.9 has been deadly, and is set to break a record set by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

Firmino has already beaten the Welshman’s tally of seven away goals in the Premier League – he has eight and if he scores against Norwich City, he’ll just be adding to the potential record.

If he continues to only score his goals away from home then it’ll be a new record for young strikers to try and aim for in years to come.

Giggs went the 2001/02 season without scoring once at Old Trafford, but totted up seven goals on the road – setting the current record.

It’s an unusual record, if you think about it, but one that I’m sure Bobby will cherish, if he fails to get one goal at Anfield before the Premier League season is out.

Firmino’s game is about a lot more than scoring – the Brazilian is perhaps the best false nine in the world, and he’s Liverpool’s first line of defence as he’s known to break up play in the opposition half.