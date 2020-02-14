James Pearce would be ‘surprised’ to see LFC sign Sancho; says Werner is more likely

Reliable Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce has commented on the Reds’ reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The young England international is said to be on the move this summer, with the Daily Mail claiming that he’d have even considered moving last month.

But now The Athletic’s Pearce has poured cold water on the rumours by saying that he’d be ‘surprised’ if Liverpool were to move for Sancho.

He cites the likely transfer fee of over £100million as the core reason why the Reds are unlikely to bring the winger to Anfield.

I’d be very surprised. Just can’t see LFC paying £100m plus for him. Werner a cheaper and more likely option as reported last week. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 13, 2020

Without doubt, Jimbo is worth listening to – he’s the most trust-worthy source on Liverpool out there, but what he’s saying is just his opinion and he could be wrong.

There still exists a realm in which Sancho and Timo Werner both sign for the Reds this summer!

Realistically speaking however, Pearce is right. I can’t see us bringing in the two of them for a combined fee of over £150million.

I’ve no doubt in my mind that Jurgen Klopp is interested in the pair of them, but I think Werner is the more likely signing for us.