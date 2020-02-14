Liverpool are interested in Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka – report

Liverpool and bitter rivals Manchester United are reportedly set to go head to head for Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka.

As per the Daily Mail, the Gunners are trying to secure the services of the youngster on a new deal but the Reds and Red Devils are said to be sniffing around.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires as the end of next season which means this time next year he’d be able to talk to other clubs over a free transfer.

According to the same Mail report, Liverpool and Man United are two clubs who are keeping their eyes on the situation but they surely won’t be the only ones.

Saka fits the bill for the Reds – he’s young and he’s exciting. Plucking him from Arsenal will be no easy feat however. The Mail report doesn’t say if he’s unhappy at the Emirates so we’re forced to a assume a new deal is likely.

Typically deployed as a winger, the Englishman has been used as an auxiliary full back a few times this season, but has put in more than admirable shifts in an unfamiliar position.

This versatility also buys into the idea that Jurgen Klopp may be interested in bringing Saka to Anfield.