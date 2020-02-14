Liverpool have tabled an offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain

Spanish outlet El Desmarque has claimed Liverpool have put an offer to Kylian Mbappe, after a visual display of unrest with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

The report, via Sport Witness, states that the Reds are one of four club to table an offer for the Frenchman, with Real Madrid surely being another.

MORE: (Video) Mbappe shows diva attitude as Liverpool’s ‘ultimate ambition’ disrespects Tuchel

Los Blancos are reportedly going big on Mbappe, as per AS, and should Liverpool actually make a move, we’ll face still competition from the Spaniards.

The World Cup winner’s contract isn’t up until the summer of 2022 so PSG are in no position to be forced to sell one of their star players here.

But should Mbappe stall, I’d expect it to get a little more tense in the Paris boardroom.

Obviously, he’d be a quality signing for Liverpool but you’ve got to think realistically here – it’s likely he’d cost in the region of £200million.

James Pearce recently Tweeted that he doesn’t expect the Reds to make a move for Jadon Sancho because he’d cost over £100million.

With The Athletic journalist being one of the most trusted names surrounding Liverpool, I’d hazard a guess that El Desmarque are making something from nothing.