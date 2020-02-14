Liverpool predicted XI v. Norwich – Klopp to go big as Premier League title gets closer

Liverpool travel to Norwich City tomorrow to face the Canaries in the Premier League with three points taking the Reds to within just five more wins of securing the title.

Given that we’re so close, I’m expecting Jurgen Klopp to not rest any of our star players as he looks to get the elusive trophy over the line.

Alisson will be in goal and he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, we should see Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, but there is a chance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be preferred in one of the slots.

The Ox offers us something different from his other midfield team-mates. Unlike the three listed above, he can’t seem to stop scoring!

Up top, I’m expecting to see Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane, but I do think there’s a chance we could see Divock Origi on the left flank.

Mane isn’t long back from an injury, and it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Klopp opted to ease him back in. Saying that, Ox or Takumi Minamino could also fill in for the Senegalese star too.

Liverpool will be keeping one eye on Manchester City as the slipping up takes us even closer to our first League title in 30 years.