Liverpool & Real Madrid to battle it out for Inter star Brozovic – report

Liverpool and La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to compete for the signature of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Nerazzurri are flying high this season, keeping toe to toe with reigning Serie A champions Juventus, but the lure of one of Europe’s elite could tempt one of their best players.

This rumour comes from TransferMarketWeb, and they claim that Brozovic’s rapidly reducing contract could force Inter into cashing in on him.

The Italians have just added former Spurs superstar Christian Eriksen to their ranks – this move could lessen the blow should Brozovic leave.

At the heart of their midfield this season, the 27-year-old Croatian has been one of the key reasons for Antonio Conte’s Inter’s success this year.

It’s unclear how trustworthy TransferMarketWeb are, and that alone does suggest to err on the side of caution with this rumour as it’s completely out of left field.

If it turns out to be true, Brozovic would cost the Reds somewhere in the region of £20-50million – it’d likely be higher, but his contract situation could force Inter into accepting a lower offer.