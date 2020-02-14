(Video) Alisson takes guitar when meeting up with Firmino so they can sing together

Alisson is a religious man and has been teaching team-mate Roberto Firmino how to walk with Jesus after videos emerged on social media of the goalkeeper baptising our No.9.

Ali has talked with LFC TV about this, and he explained that he has more experience with his faith than Bobby, and he’s been helping the forward with it.

The goalkeeper also admits that he occasionally takes his guitar along to meetings to sing songs of praise.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):