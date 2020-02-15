‘De Bruyne’ is trending on Twitter after Man City’s UCL ban & LFC fans are to blame

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two season and have been slapped with a £25million fine by UEFA.

As reported by the Guardian, the reigning Premier League champions were found to have seriously misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules.

FFP, introduced in 2011 with the aim of encouraging football clubs across Europe not to overspend on players’ wages, restricts the amount club owners can put in to cover losses – and, crucially, this is where City’s fault is.

We’re simply speaking facts when we say the best players in the world want to play in the Champions League, If City aren’t in it for the next two years, where does that leave their superstar players?

Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte would walk into any other team in the world – except maybe ours! – and they’re surely going to question whether they should stick around now.

Liverpool fans took to social media to discuss Kevin De Bruyne and the odds on him now joining the Reds, as he was a fan of the club growing up. This was Tweeted about so much that ‘De Bruyne’ was actually trending throughout the night!

Here’s some of our favourite Tweets:

That us lashing a cheeky bid in for De Bruyne then? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 14, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne has always been a Red. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 14, 2020

Hiya Here is an 11-year-old Kevin De Bruyne talking about how he would love to play for Liverpool All the bestpic.twitter.com/hNOlCOXhkD — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 14, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne on his holidays as a kid. If he wants to carry on with these European trips, he knows what to do….#LFC #ManCity #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/z2vohAL7EU — 30 Years Red (@YearsRed) February 14, 2020

Be hilarious when De Bruyne joins LFC in the summer. — Chris (@ChrisUnbearable) February 14, 2020

We need to save De Bruyne's career and get him out of Man City #LFC — Gas….. (@GasLFC) February 14, 2020