“Hope they crumble” – LFC fans respond as Man City are hit with two-year UCL ban

Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two season and have been slapped with a £25million fine by UEFA.

As reported by the Guardian, the reigning Premier League champions were found to have seriously misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules.

The severity of the punishment enforced by UEFA shows that they’re not messing about when it comes to FFP. You could argue they’ve made an example of City.

The same Guardian report claims that the Citizens will seek to appeal the decision at the earliest opportunity, but you’d have to hope the European governing body stands firm.

City released a statement – which you can read in full here – that claims that they’re “disappointing but not surprised” by UEFA’s decision.

MORE: UEFA scared of punishing Man City for FFP cheating due to expensive potential court case

FFP, introduced in 2011 with the aim of encouraging football clubs across Europe not to overspend on players’ wages, restricts the amount club owners can put in to cover losses – and, crucially, this is where City’s fault is.

Liverpool fans on social media have enjoyed the news as City are our closest competitors at the moments, and are only there for the bankrolling they’ve had over the years.

Here’s some of our favourite Tweets:

Not seen any city fans tonight. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dP36KS7VJc — DaveMac (@Macky67lfc) February 14, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne trying to escape Manchester City next summer pic.twitter.com/Qw8sE8O8An — 6 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) February 14, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🏆Man City banned for two seasons pic.twitter.com/4ePX1LBcDL — DAVES LFC CHATS (@Daves1973lfc) February 15, 2020

It should . Manchester City have cheated . They may ameliorate their ban, but the fact that they have cheated doesn’t change . LFC were cheated out of a title last season . It’s undeniable. https://t.co/DgwaHZIfJo — Robert G (@RobGutmann) February 14, 2020

Man City have been banned from the Champions League?!! But I thought it was Liverpool that were the cheats?!! — Stanley House 6️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) February 14, 2020

City and League 2 🤝 Returning home https://t.co/S6anLOFmYg — – (@JurgenKloppLFC_) February 15, 2020