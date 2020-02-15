“Masterclass incoming” – LFC fans react as Naby Keita starts against Norwich

Liverpool are up against Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend, and supporters are excited to see Naby Keita.

The Guinean international hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to injuries so he hasn’t been able to cement his place in the starting XI.

But against Norwich, Fabinho was dropped to the bench and Keita was handed a chance to shine on his first start for the Reds in a several weeks.

The midfielder offers us something different from the likes of Fab, Jordan Henderson and even Gini Wijnaldum – he has a dynamism about him that enables him to create goal opportunities out of thin air.

Jurgen Klopp will give Naby every chance to prove himself – he embedding process of Fabinho showed that he has patience with the right players.

Fans on social media have got hyped at the possibility of what Keita may do against Norwich – here are some of our favourite Tweets:

Naby Keita masterclass incoming #LFC 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jonathan Fowler (@JonathanFowle10) February 15, 2020

Keita in the squad pic.twitter.com/EoZMiGbGIb — special delivery service (@whysavechat) February 15, 2020

Keita starts, Chamberlain on the Left . Mané to come on later and do some damage. Very excited for this one. Up the reds 🔴#LFC — Gas….. (@GasLFC) February 15, 2020

Tenner on Keita first goal. LETS GO — Carl Lilley (@Lil_LFC) February 15, 2020

Fabinho and Hendo both unreal in the holding position, but Gini and Keita/Ox are exactly what’s needed beside one of Hendo/Fabinho. It’s the perfect balance. Minamino not making the squad due to how much depth we have, take him out of the spotlight! — LFC_000 (@LFC_000) February 15, 2020

Keita playing vs another team which gives him loads of space to operate in like Bournemouth, expect a good game — JC (@Jay_LFC98) February 15, 2020

Love to see Keita starting, know there's a big player in there. Mane as a safety net if we need him, strong bench in general. C'mon Reds!#LFC #YNWA #NORLIV https://t.co/VS9eg1C1fl — 30 Years Red (@30YearsRed) February 15, 2020

Liverpool best midfielder is back KEITA #LFC — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) February 15, 2020

Should Liverpool pick up the three points, it’d take the Reds to within just five more wins of securing the title.

The Reds will be keeping one eye on Manchester City as the slipping up takes us even closer to our first League title in 30 years.