“Masterclass incoming” – LFC fans react as Naby Keita starts against Norwich

Liverpool are up against Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend, and supporters are excited to see Naby Keita.

The Guinean international hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to injuries so he hasn’t been able to cement his place in the starting XI.

But against Norwich, Fabinho was dropped to the bench and Keita was handed a chance to shine on his first start for the Reds in a several weeks.

The midfielder offers us something different from the likes of Fab, Jordan Henderson and even Gini Wijnaldum – he has a dynamism about him that enables him to create goal opportunities out of thin air.

Jurgen Klopp will give Naby every chance to prove himself – he embedding process of Fabinho showed that he has patience with the right players.

Fans on social media have got hyped at the possibility of what Keita may do against Norwich – here are some of our favourite Tweets:

Should Liverpool pick up the three points, it’d take the Reds to within just five more wins of securing the title.

The Reds will be keeping one eye on Manchester City as the slipping up takes us even closer to our first League title in 30 years.

