“Nobody contacted us” – Klopp wants Salah for pre-season but Egypt say he’s going to the Olympics

Mohamed Salah is in line to not receive a rest over the upcoming summer period. Egypt reportedly want him to take part in AFCON and the Olympics.

Egypt’s U23 coach said that the Liverpool star will be the first name on the list, as reported by Sky Sports, but with think Salah’s health isn’t being thought of here.

The forward can only play so much football. If we’re sat here in three years’ time wondering why Salah’s form has dropped so much as he hits 30, this sort of treatment will be why.

If Salah was to go to Tokyo, it would eat into Liverpool’s pre-season. Jurgen Klopp has admitted that this isn’t an ideal scenario.

“It’s clear, do I want to lose a player in pre-season? Of course not,” he is quoted as saying by Neil Jones in a pre-match press conference.

“But I have to consider different things. I need to speak with Mo. I need more information. Nobody contacted us so far.”

If he wants to play in the Olympic Games for his country then that’s fair enough – we’d have to respect that – but we hope he rejects the call.

Should Salah choose to go to Japan, the Reds will surely have to bring in some offensive options in the summer as the Egyptian will need to be given some rest.