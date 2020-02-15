(Video) Brewster bags dramatic late goal for Swansea & gets booked for wild celebration

Rhian Brewster has hit the ground running at Swansea with three goals in his fist seven appearances.

The Swan were in need of a goal as they were being held 3-3 by Hull, and on comes the young Liverpool forward.

It didn’t take long for Brewster to have an impact – in the 83rd minute, he struck and put the Swans 4-3 up and the fans went wild.

The starlet whipped off his shirt in celebration an ran towards the supporters who are growing to love him already, He was booked for removing his shirt, but he won’t care.

Sadly for Rhian and his new team-mates, the game did end up finishing in a 4-4 stalemate.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):