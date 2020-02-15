(Video) Class: Alisson remains calm & saves well as Norwich get behind for 2v1

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he makes things that are incredible difficult look like a minor inconvenience.

That was also the case as Liverpool hosted a feisty Norwich in the Premier League this weekend – the Canaries were more than up for it in the first half.

They managed to sneak in behind via a long all that caught out the Liverpool defence, but didn’t manage to get anything past the relentless Alisson in goal who refused to be shaken.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):