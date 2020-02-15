(Video) Firmino denied certain Puskás Award winning goal by last-gasp clearance

Bobby Firmino was in the mood as Liverpool took on Norwich City in the Premier League as the Brazilian was so close to netting an unreal goal.

Early on in the first half, Jordan Henderson played forward a sublime ball for the Brazilian and he took is expertly.

With the first touch, Bobby set himself up to strike with his left but a Norwich defender was able to get to the ball first and they cleared.

If our No.9 would have been able to crack a shot, we’re certain the back of the net would have been bulging.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):