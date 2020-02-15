(Video) Firmino must have magnets in his boots to pull off this outrageous skill

Posted by
(Video) Firmino must have magnets in his boots to pull off this outrageous skill

Bobby Firmino is a silky footballer – he pulls off some things that are absolutely brilliant and he makes it look so easy.

As he was building for an attack for Liverpool, he played a quick one-two with Gini Wijnaldum on the edge of Norwich’s box.

The Brazilian put the ball forward to his team-mate by almost scooping it, but he dragged it along the floor.

It shows a lot of control from our No.9 – I could watch it again and again!

Take a watch of the GIF below (via Sky Sports):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top