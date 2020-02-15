(Video) Firmino must have magnets in his boots to pull off this outrageous skill

Bobby Firmino is a silky footballer – he pulls off some things that are absolutely brilliant and he makes it look so easy.

As he was building for an attack for Liverpool, he played a quick one-two with Gini Wijnaldum on the edge of Norwich’s box.

The Brazilian put the ball forward to his team-mate by almost scooping it, but he dragged it along the floor.

It shows a lot of control from our No.9 – I could watch it again and again!

Take a watch of the GIF below (via Sky Sports):