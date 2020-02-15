(Video) Henderson plays the role of press officer to help Mane through loaded interview

Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0 to go 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table this weekend, and journalists are trying their best to get the players to admit what seems to be inevitable.

Sky Sports spoke to Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson after the game, and the reporter tried to get the match-winner Mane to admit what we all know.

The forward looked a little lost at the questions he was asked, but Hendo was on hand to help him through it and answer the loaded questions being aired.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):