(Video) Liverpool denied penalty as Virgil van Dijk is dragged down by two defenders

Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0 to go 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but it could have been an easier ride for the Reds.

The hosts put in an impressive shift in the first half, but the introduction of Sadio Mane after an hour turned the game around into our favour.

But we could have had a penalty in the second half as Virgil van Dijk was dragged down by two Norwich players in the penalty area.

The referee waved on, but it looks like a foul to us!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):