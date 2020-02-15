(Video) Mane scores 100th goal in English football with thunderous match-winner for LFC

(Video) Mane scores 100th goal in English football with thunderous match-winner for LFC

Get in! When Liverpool needed a goal up steps Sadio Mane with a beauty of a hit! The Senegalese star only made an appearance halfway through the second half as Jurgen Klopp eases him back in.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact though as the Reds started to tick as soon as he took his place on the left wing.

In defence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who played there in the first half – does play in central midfield more often than not now.

Mane’s match-winner was in fact his 100th goal in English football – a truly incredible tally for one of the best players we’ve had in the Premier League era!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

