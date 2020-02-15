(Video) Mo Salah does the #PepsiCanBalance challenge

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the latest footballer to complete the Pepsi Can Balance challenge that has done the rounds on social media.

It’s quite obviously an ad campaign, but it’s also a little fun. Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling are some of the other superstars to take part.

As seen above, Messi’s attempt was shared by the official UEFA Champions League Twitter account (sorry, Raheem), but does look like special effects.

Whereas Mo’s effort does look legit. Salah puts a football on top of one can and then balances another on top of the ball – it looks do-able!

Take a watch of the video below (via Pepsi Football):