Italian journos reveal LFC are in contact with Werner; Reds are “ready” to pay release clause

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for rising German football star Timo Werner, and now two respected Italian journalists have added more fuel to the fire.

Fabrizio Romano and Nicolo Schira have both Tweeted about the Leipzig forward this weekend, with the latter making the biggest revelation.

Schira, who primarily works for La Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that Liverpool are “ready” to pay Werner’s release clause, but Romano (Sky) says we have to wait for more info.

Werner would obviously arrive at Liverpool and be very well aware that he’ll be competing with Salah, Mane and Bobby Firmino – the best attacking trio in the world – for a place.

It won’t be easy, but we can almost guarantee that he, Bobby and Takumi Minamino will be a more than acceptable auxiliary front line during AFCON.

It’s really up to the German if he fancies the challenge – he could go elsewhere, Chelsea for example, and get more game time, but he wouldn’t be working under Jurgen Klopp.

The pulling power of our boss often goes under the radar, but he is the best manager in the world, and players are going to want to work with him.

