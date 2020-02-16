James Pearce explains why Minamino wasn’t in Liverpool’s squad for Norwich

Renowned Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce has helped put some fans’ concerns at rest, following Takumi Minamino’s exclusion from the Reds’ squad away at Norwich City.

The Japanese international has made four appearances in all competitions for his new side so far, but will be hungry for more.

But his exclusion from our Premier League squad this weekend is not cause for concern for Taki or fans because it’s down to our squad depth.

Shortly after the team was announced, The Athletic’s James Pearce explain that the No.18’s absence was nothing more than an example of our squad depth.

Takumi Minamino isn't injured, just left out of the matchday 18 today. Just shows the depth of talent at Klopp's disposal now the injury situation has cleared up. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 15, 2020

The Reds ran out 1-0 winners against Norwich City on Saturday night to extend the lead at the top of the Premier League table to an unprecedented 25 points.

We now have to wait to see what happens to the shaken Manchester City as they take on West Ham later in the week.

If they slip up, we take another step closer to claiming this season’s Premier League title – our first in 30 years, and one fans are desperate to see us lift again.

Should Taki stay on course, and continue making the odd appearance, he’ll be guaranteed a winner’s medal when we lift it at Anfield in May.