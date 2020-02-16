(Video) “Naby, la!” – Virgil van Dijk shows off his Scouse dialect in Liverpool training

A lot of footballers pick up the local accent when they stay with one club for a long time – think Didi Hamann and former Everton boss Bobby Martinez.

Well he is yet to get the Scouse twang in his voice, but Virgil van Dijk has already started with the Scouse dialect.

As the lads were moving out to start training, big Virg was walking slightly ahead of Naby Keita saying some inaudible things to himself and then “Naby, la” as the midfielder jogged by.

Maybe he’s trying out a few basic words, and before we know it he’ll be describing Goodison Park as “well antwacky, that“.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1:18: