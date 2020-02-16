(Video) “Absolute rubbish” – Phil Thompson goes off on Jeff Stelling for “lucky Liverpool” jibe

A day doesn’t seem to go by now when someone tries to discredit what Liverpool are doing this season.

If it’s not opposition fans or bias journalists, it now appears commentators – who are meant to be fairly impartial – like Jeff Stelling are taking a pop.

Stelling referred to us as “lucky Liverpool” and club legend Phil Thompson was having none of it, saying that it’s “absolute nonsense” to suggest it’s down to luck.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):