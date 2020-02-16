(Video) LFC run through rapid rondos in training so fast the cameraman can’t keep up

Liverpool are known for being intense – as per the Guardian, our assistant manager Pep Lijnders coined a very good sound bite in which he said “intensity is our identity“.

The Reds show this same attitude in training as they look to not skip a beat until the end of the Premier League season.

A video of “Behind Training” has emerged and shows the lads running through some rapid rondos – they were that quick that the person holding the camera could barely keep up!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4:15:

