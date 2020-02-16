(Video) Mane’s face when informed he’s just scored his 100th goal in England is priceless

Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal in English football with his match-winner against Norwich, to give Liverpool a late lead and eventual three points.

The Senegalese star was introduced in the second half and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact though as the Reds started to tick as soon as he took his place on the left wing.

In a post match interview, Mane was asked about his 100th goal and he didn’t even realise! It just shows how much of an unassuming star he really is.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports/Football Daily):