Jordan Henderson has been on fire this season as Liverpool march toward an eventual Premier League title.

The Reds haven’t won the League for 30 years and it now seems more likely than ever that Hendo will be the man to lift our elusive 19th title.

During our tense 1-0 game against Norwich this weekend, the midfielder pulled off an incredible 70-yard pass across the field to Trent Alexander-Arnold and it went under the radar.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):