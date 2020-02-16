(Video) Sadio Mane wants a ‘Peaky Blinders’ cap to look like Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson took part in a Q&A with LFC TV in which he was asked a variation of questions, and some even by his team-mates.

The Brazilian has been seen wearing a flat cap several times, which have been made popular again in contemporary culture by the TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’ – as referenced by Twitter user suubs2 who shared the video.

Sadio Mane sent Ali a question for the Q&A – he wants to know where he got the cap from because he wants one for himself!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):