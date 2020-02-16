(Video) Watch LFC’s highlights from Norwich as super Mane saves the day with late winner

Sadio Mane was the hero for Liverpool as he struck late to give us a slender victory over lowly Norwich City in the Premier League.

It was truly a game of two halves as the Canaries more than held their own in the first period of 45 minutes. The second period was much the same until Mane was introduced.

The addition of the Senegal international turned the game in our favour, and it obviously had to be the main man to score the winner.

Take a watch of the highlights video below (via Sky Sports):