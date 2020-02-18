Liverpool ‘front-runners’ for Norwich star Todd Cantwell – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in plucking Todd Cantwell from Carrow Road in the summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming we’re now ‘front-runners’ for the midfielder.

The former BBC journalist also said the Reds are one of the clubs interested in Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, but it’s stated that the Gunners are likely to quickly get a new contract sorted to warn off other clubs.

In the same report, Ornstein says Spurs, Manchester United and City are also interested in Cantwell – but that Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of the Norwich man.

To be fair, I don’t think City should be thinking about spending even more money any time soon! But if Spurs and United are interested, it could be a fight for him.

Cantwell is an attacking midfielder who prefers to play on the left, and is noted for his defensive contributions by WhoScored.

This willingness to pitch in with the defensive side of the game is surely one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp has reportedly taken an interest in him.

If he was to join us, he’d surely be expected to offer depth as opposed to be pushing the likes of Gini Wijnaldum or Sadio Mane for a starting spot.