Liverpool predicted XI v. Atletico – Klopp to make two key changes for Champions League clash

Liverpool travel to Madrid in search of more Champions League success, but it won’t be an easy game against La Liga giants Atletico.

We may be storming the Premier League so far this season, but we can’t underestimate a team that possesses the quality of Atleti and we’ll need to be at our best.

Sadio Mane was the star as the Reds picked up another three points over the weekend, and the Senegalese star is likely to return to the starting eleven this week.

In goal, it’ll be Alisson – and he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, I’m expecting Jordan Henderson to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum, but I think Fabinho will be preferred over Alex Oxlade-Chamaberlain or Naby Keita.

The Brazilian wasn’t selected for our fixture against Norwich, and I think this may have been to keep him fresh for the Champions League.

There is also a shout for James Milner, but like Mane he’s only just returned from injury and may not be worth the risk this time.

Up top, we’ll have Mohamed Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane – our No.10 proved his worth to his team with a glittering cameo in the Premier League over the weekend.