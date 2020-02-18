Liverpool ‘the most likely destination’ for Timo Werner; ‘no sign’ of Bayern Munich – Fjortoft

Liverpool have been linked with a move for rising football star Timo Werner by countless sources, and now Jan Aage Fjortoft has added more fuel to the fire.

The former Norwegian footballer has good connections in Germany and is a trusted voice – so him saying Anfield is Werner’s most likely destination is very exciting!

Fjortoft Tweeted about some rumours involving Bayern Munich and the forward, saying that there is ‘no sign’ of the Bundesliga champions making a move and that it’s still very much an “if” Werner leaves Red Bull Leipzig.

The «Timo Werner to Bayern» – rumor is again doing it’s round in the media -carrousel. There is still NO sign that Bayern is going for Werner. My understanding is still that Liverpool is the most likely destination if player leaves RB Leipzig — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 18, 2020

MORE: Italian journos reveal LFC are in contact with Werner; Reds are “ready” to pay release clause

Werner would obviously arrive at Liverpool and be very well aware that he’ll be competing with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – the best attacking trio in the world – for a place.

It won’t be easy, but we can almost guarantee that he, Bobby and Takumi Minamino will be a more than acceptable auxiliary front line during AFCON.

With Salah reportedly being lined up for the Olympic Games this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jurgen Klopp pushed harder for this apparent deal to make sure we’ve got more than enough firepower going into next season.

MORE: Salah at the Olympics not ‘too cool,’ says Klopp, who says he’ll try to convince Mo

It’s really up to the Werner if he fancies the challenge – he could go elsewhere, Chelsea for example, and get more game time, but he wouldn’t be working under the best manager in the world.